Vikas Dubey Manhunt: Akhilesh Sarcastically Slams UP Govt's 'impartial' Kanpur Probe

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday called out the Uttar Pradesh government over the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed. While an intense manhunt ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is underway to nab gangster Vijay Dubey, the Samajwadi Party chief has sarcastically called it an ‘impartial’ investigation by those who seem to be involved in the crime with the history-sheeter.

Expressing his discontent over the inquiry, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “UP is in a gruesome phase of nexus between power and crime, where no action has been taken against the dreaded criminal who killed the police nor the official whose proof of involvement is fully available.” “In this situation, the so-called impartial investigation is also being conducted by those who are standing in the box itself,” he added.

उप्र सत्ता व अपराध के गठजोड़ के उस वीभत्स दौर में है, जहाँ न तो पुलिस को मारनेवाले दुर्दांत अपराधी पर कोई कार्रवाई हुई है और न ही उस अधिकारी पर जिसकी संलिप्तता का प्रमाण चतुर्दिक उपलब्ध है. ऐसे में तथाकथित निष्पक्ष जाँच भी उनसे करवाई जा रही है, जो ख़ुद कठघरे में खड़े हैं. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 8, 2020

Kanpur Encounter case: Latest developments

In the latest development in the manhunt for the notorious gangster, his whereabouts have been traced to Faridabad. The BJP has assured strict action on any leader found to be complicit in any way regardless of who they are.

On Tuesday, a report had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Kanpur encounter where eight personnel of the UP Police were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates. As per sources, a report of every such major incident has to be submitted to the MHA. The report contains all details including the involvement of UP Police personnel.

