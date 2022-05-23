Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday stated that his ally Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been “too accustomed to air-conditioned rooms” and recommended Yadav to come out more frequently to meet people.

While addressing his party workers, “Akhilesh Yadav has become too accustomed to air-conditioned rooms,” the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Rajbhar said. He further stated that the ‘truth is bitter’ and he ‘hasn’t said anything wrong’

When asked about what prompted him to make such a statement, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told the media reporters, “Akhilesh Yadav led SP party leaders have been complaining that he does not meet anyone. I suggest Akhilesh Yadav to venture out more often to constituencies.”

Further being asked if his statement and advice would not be taken otherwise by Akhilesh Yadav or other SP leaders, Om Prakash Rajbhar asserted, “I have not stated anything wrong. Why should it be taken otherwise? Truth is always bitter.”

SBSP chief Rajbhar further added, “His leaders have told me that I should advise him so that he meets people often, strengthens his party, and shun his ‘navratnas’ (nine gems) who surround him.”

Akhilesh Yadav prevented from forming govt in 2022 assembly elections: SBSP chief Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar further claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's party members allege that his associates hindered him from forming a government in the 2022 assembly elections.

“His people say his ‘navratnas’ did not allow him to form the government in 2022. The people were ready to vote for him but he was not ready to take votes,” Rajbhar further alleged.

When further asked about what will happen if Samajwadi Party breaks its ties with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) as a result of his remarks, Rajbhar said, “I have formed the party (SBSP) on my own, and work on my strength. A person who requires me will come to me automatically.” The Samajwadi Party has 111 MLAs in the 403-member UP Assembly, while its ally SBSP has six MLAs.

Recently, in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)’s president Om Prakash Rajbhar won from the Zahoorabad constituency in Ghazipur. The SBSP chief ran in the elections as part of a coalition led by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP).