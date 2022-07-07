'Akhilesh Tripathi Threw A Brick On My Head; Said SHO Is My Slave': Victim Recounts Horror

A man in Northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar was left bleeding profusely after he was allegedly attacked by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Tripathi with a brick on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near the Lal Bagh area after the resident, Guddu Halwai complained to the AAP legislator about the sewage issue in the region.

According to DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, Akhilesh Tripathi became furious after Guddu raised the sewage issue at the function in the area. The AAP leader allegedly threw a brick on the man's head, leaving him seriously injured. Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu, tried to intervene, but he too was assaulted by Tripathi, the police said.

Recounting the horrific incident, the victim said, "I complained to Akhilesh Tripathi about civic problems. Our sewer has been damanged for decades. But when I told the MLA about the issue, he got up in the middle of his meal and came charging at me. He threw a brick at my head and abused me. He even attacked the person who tried to intervene. Tripathi said to me, 'Have you bought Lal Bagh? *expletives* Why should I listen to you?' After hurling a brick on my head, he said, 'Do whatever you want, the SHO is my slave'."

Tripathi appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack the MLA, saying that otherwise, he would never vote for the Aam Aadmi Party again. "We did not vote for Kejriwal to be subjected to this violence," the man told reports.

AAP MLA denies assaulting man

However, the AAP MLA has denied all the allegations and dubbed the complaint against him as "politically motivated". Speaking of the allegations against him, Tripathi alleged that the man "was in such an inebriated condition and was not even able to stand properly on his feet." "This is a dirty politics that the BJP is playing against me. I condemn it," the AAP MLA told PTI

According to him, the sewer which the complainant was referring to, is yet to become operational and there is no question of it being damaged or not being operational.