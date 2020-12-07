Akhilesh Yadav & SP Netas Clash With Cops And Sit On Street Over Farmer Protests; Detained

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with other party leaders sat on the streets after their vehicles were stopped, before being detained amid their flag march in support of the farmers' protests.

Expressing his displeasure, Yadav stated that as the police have stopped their vehicles, they will walk to Kannauj to stage a protest in support of the farmers. The Samajwadi Party workers clashed with the police force in Lucknow during the demonstration after which several party workers along with Akhilesh Yadav were detained for violating section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. Earlier, two other party MLCs Rajpal Kashyap and Aashu Malik were taken into custody while they were trying to visit the party office in the city.

Speaking to media while sitting on the streets, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "We will raise awareness among the farmers that the farm laws are against them. Samajwadi party started this Kisan Yatra which was stopped by the current government, my house was sealed from all sides, I ask why was it sealed? At max, we would have gone to meet and talk to the farmers and put our point in front of them."

Accusing BJP of 'dictatorship', Yadav said, "This is BJP's dictatorial behaviour. BJP's has destroyed the Indian Constitution and made a mockery of it. BJP does not want to debate on this, they are taking a one-sided decision. The farmers are angry and are protesting so, why isn't the government listening to them?"

"I don't know why the police force was deployed outside my house. But I want to know why my house was sealed? Why was I prevented from leaving the house? Why were our vehicles stopped? Who is responsible for all this? I will ask farmers for help and raise awareness among them. I will ask them to have this government removed. The three laws due to which the farmers are protesting in Delhi, why isn't the government withdrawing those laws?" the Samajwadi Party chief further questioned.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had announced his plan to visit Kannauj for a protest march against the Centre's three contentious farm laws and ahead of his visit, the police force was also deployed outside the Samajwadi Party president residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson and senior SC advocate Gaurav Bhatia pointed out that everything being done by the Samajwadi Party and other parties is nothing but 'propaganda'. He further added that these parties do not have the support of the farmers, while pointing out that the farmers have some concerns about the three farm laws which are being addressed by the Central government. The BJP spokesperson also went on to claim that the parties simply want to 'create chaos and take advantage' of the moment.

"Samajwadi Party is synonymous with chaos and synonymous with Gunda raj. I want to say that Akhilesh Yadav should come out and debate these three acts section by section if he has even read them and they will not even be able to point out the three issues for which they're doing all this. During the Samajwadi Party's tenure, he (Akhilesh Yadav) failed miserably to pay the dues of the farmers of UP and their dues were of 30,000 crore; the court had to intervene and direct the government to pay them. He has no credibility to come out and create anarchy and chaos when meaningful dialogue is taking place," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Next discussion on farmer protests

Meanwhile, after three sets of meetings with the Government since the start of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests, and sixth overall, that did not yield a definitive resolution, the farmers are planning the ‘Bharat Band’ strike on Tuesday. The next set of discussions are scheduled to take place on December 9 as the farmers continue to protest for the 12th day in a row.

