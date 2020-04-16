Akhilesh Yadav Asks Yogi Govt To Not Intimidate People; Urges People To Self-declare

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at the Yogi government, saying that it cannot take along people by intimidating them but by taking them into confidence in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav stated that whoever shows signs of the virus should come forward to get tested and cooperate and respect the doctors who are saving their lives by putting their lives at risk. He further stated that the government should take everyone along and not create fear among the people.

कोरोनाकाल में जिन्हें भी वायरस से पीड़ित होने के लक्षण दिखें उन्हें स्वयं जाँच के लिए आगे आना चाहिए व उन डॉक्टरों का सहयोग और सम्मान करना चाहिए जो अपना जीवन दाँव पर लगाकर आपकी जान बचा रहे हैं. सरकार को भी लोगों को डराकर नहीं बल्कि विश्वास में लेकर सभी के साथ आगे बढ़ना चाहिए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 16, 2020

Earlier, the SP chief had requested government should immediately appoint nodal officers and work with the Centre to evacuate the people trapped in Maharashtra and other states.

BJP responds

In response to this, BJP state president Swatantradev Mishra stated that nodal officers have already been appointed for the people of Uttar Pradesh living in other states and added that the names and contact numbers of those officers have been released. The BJP state president also tagged the list of the nodal officers with his tweet.

"Every day the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh talks to these officials. All the nodal officers are in contact with the people of the state living in other states and are helping them. You must leave politics and become a partner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the struggle against corona, tweeted the BJP President.

