Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Yogi; Says 'BJP's Short-sighted Policies Reason For Unemployment'

Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh's Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister, has accused the state's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government for unemployment, warning that the situation could worsen in the coming days due to the economic slowdown. The Samajwadi Party chairman further claimed that the UP CM talks about employment, but that those hired in 2016 during the SP rule had yet to receive a joining date. The SP chief said in a statement, "The short-sighted policies of the BJP is responsible for the rising unemployment. The claim of UP CM to provide lakhs of jobs has come to the fore now. The BJP is responsible for ruining the economy."

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath used to make big promises about giving lakhs of jobs to the youth, but the fact is that there are roadblocks everywhere, whether it's in the recruitment of teachers, doctors, or other departments, Yadav claimed. He asserted that sub-inspectors were hired in 2012 and were given training after being chosen, but that they had yet to be assigned to a position and paid.

BJP's Short-Sighted Policies leads to Unemployment: Yadav

According to Yadav, the BJP government organized an investors' summit and made bold statements about investments, MOU signings, and job creation and large advertising were placed about it, but nothing has happened on the ground. He said that during his party's rule, an IT hub was built, an Amul plant was built, and Samsung began operations in the state. "The present CM now shows all this and pats his back," he added.

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav also accused the ruling BJP of exploiting fear and greed to gain control of the zila and kshetra panchayat chairpersonships. In a statement, Yadav said, "BJP is hell-bent on insulting the public and democracy. The public has defeated the BJP in panchayat elections, and so the BJP now is indulging in 'dhaandli' (fraud) to regain its lost dignity."

