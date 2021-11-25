Even as BJP showcased the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Jewar International airport as a key achievement, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav frowned upon this claim. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Yadav alleged that the Centre had denied approval for this airport during the tenure of the erstwhile SP government. Moreover, he claimed that this airport will be sold to private players despite being constructed with public money. On this occasion, the SP president also predicted that all sections of society will ensure the defeat of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav remarked, The CM should at least read the file. BSP government had envisaged the Jewar Airport. But the work for stall for a long time thereafter. The SP government had again asked for the NOC not just for the Jewar airport but also for Hirangaon and Tundla in Firozabad. But BJP deliberately didn't give NOC in Jewar and Hirangaon, Tundla."

"All private airports are facing losses. All airlines are facing losses. Do you want to sell the airport being constructed with the government's investment of Rs.10000 crore? The Kushinagar airport was made from the government's budget. It has been constructed now. Will it not be sold? The Lucknow airport was constructed with government resources but it does not belong to the government anymore," he added.

Without disclosing information about SP's alliance partners, the SP supremo affirmed, "BJP had promised to fight for the rights and honour of every community and give them representation. BJP has cheated Uttar Pradesh's Dalits, OBCs, minorities, farmers and labourers and they have united now. They have not fulfilled the promises made to the youth. Where have they got jobs? That's why all of them will finish BJP this time."

Uttar Pradesh polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV that Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh for about an hour at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election.