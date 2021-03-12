Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee, Says 'BJP Attacks Rising Ahead Of Elections'

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged 'attack' that took place on her in Nandigram, claiming that there was a BJP hand involved in the incident. "BJP will do more such attacks. As elections approach closer, BJP's attacks are also rising," said Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP Govt targetting me in UP: Akhilesh

Moreover, he also hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh claiming that the Opposition was being targeted in the state. Speaking about the clashes in Moradabad that took place after his security personnel manhandled journalists after a press conference he said, "We are being targetted there. I was trapped in a lift for five minutes. This government had closed the lift in a conspiracy. The media did not even show that. That did not become the news, news became something else," he said.

In multiple videos of the attack doing rounds, SP workers can be seen heckling a reporter who attempted to pose questions to Akhilesh Yadav following which the reporter falls to the ground. Sporting red caps, his party workers can be seen pushing media persons on camera following which Akhilesh Yadav is heard telling the media that the reporter was working for 'BJP's channel'.

TMC alleges 'BJP conspiracy'

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of an alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress delegation met the Election Commission in the national capital on Friday. During their meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour, the TMC delegation claimed that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP to take the life of the CM.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, the TMC supremo claimed that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing prayers in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram.

Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this." She is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.