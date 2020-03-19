Shocker: Ex-CM Akhilesh Trivialises Coronavirus Fight; Says BJP's A More Serious Disease

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday in a shocking remark said that "The BJP is a bigger virus than Corona." His statement comes at a time when India is battling the outbreak of the deadly virus which has resulted in the death of more than 7,500 people globally. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav accused the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

'BJP is a more serious disease'

Targeting the BJP he said, "The issue which the people are worried about is more serious than corona. We will fight this disease for a few days but the BJP, which for its own gain has worked to spread hate across the country is a serious disease. I appeal to all the mothers and sisters to do something to protect themselves from coronavirus but once it's gone then we all have to fight with this long term disease."

To contain the coronavirus spread, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, multiplexes and tourists places in the state till April 2 and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible. The decision to extend the closure was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, government spokesperson and minister Shrikant Sharma told reporters after the meeting.

UP govt to treat coronavirus patients free of cost

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to avoid venturing into crowded places and not to panic, he said. The Chief Minister also ordered that the government will get the coronavirus victim tested and treated free of cost, the UP government said later in a statement issued in Lucknow.

Three fresh cases from Noida in last two days took the total number of confirmed patients in Uttar Pradesh to 19. As per the Union Health Ministry, over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, continue to be under rigorous surveillance. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 170 on Thursday after a record number of fresh cases reported from the various parts of the country.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website.

