Akhilesh Yadav Blames EC 6 Months After Samajwadi Party's Defeat In UP Elections

Even after about six months of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has not been able to get over its abysmal performance. Speaking to the media on Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the Election Commission (EC) for its defeat in the Assembly elections, saying that the electoral body was 'dishonest'.

In the elections that took place between February 10 and March 7, SP won 111 seats. Congress won two seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was all but obliterated with just one seat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having won 255 seats, went on to form the government for a second time under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

'EC did not listen to Opposition voice'

The plight was no different in the Lok Sabha bypolls. Bypolls were held in Rampur and Azamgarh constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in June after the seats fell vacant with Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan resigning after being elected to the state assembly. However, Dharmendra Yadav and Asim Raja from SP failed to retain the seats for the party, and they went into the kitty of the BJP.

Talking about it, the Yadav scion once again blamed the electoral body, saying, "It did not hear Opposition voices. A large number of votes were cut from the electoral rolls. In Rampur, Samajwadi Party workers were not allowed to cast votes while in Azamgarh, red cards were issued to Samajwadi Party workers. Was the EC sleeping? It did not pay heed to our complaints."

Image: PTI