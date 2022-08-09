Akhilesh Yadav Calls JDU's Move A ‘good Start’; Says 'BJP Bhagao' Slogan Coming From Bihar

With Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar deciding to call off the alliance with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on August 9 hailed the latest developments in Bihar and called it "a good start". The SP also asserted that soon other political parties, taking inspiration from JD(U), will stand against the saffron camp.

Speaking on the claims of deception made by BJP, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav told Republic TV, "Such statements coming from BJP does not sound good as what they did in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is now coming back to them from Bihar." He also accused BJP of demonetisation, unemployment and price hike of daily commodities in the state.

"It's a good start. On this day, the slogan of ‘Angrezo Bharat Chhodo’ was given and today the slogan of ‘BJP Bhagaon’ is coming from Bihar. I think soon, political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP,” said Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In view of the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav compared the recent development in Bihar with the Quit India movement that was launched against Britishers on August 8, 1942. The SP chief said that a similar slogan against the BJP is now coming from Bihar.

Nitish Kumar resigns, set to form Mahagathbandhan government

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan, he, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, are staking claim to form a new Mahagathbandhan government claiming that all MPs and MLAs of his party are at a consensus that they should leave their alliance with BJP-led NDA.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of 'Mahagathbandhan government'. It is being speculated that Nitish Kumar will come back as the Chief Minister of the state, while Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi will take on the position of Deputy Chief Minister. The portfolio of the Home Ministry is also being sought by Tejashwi Yadav.

Notably, with reports of RJD, Congress and Left Parties MLAs coming together to form a government, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has also extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan, according to ANI.

Image: PTI