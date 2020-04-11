Akhilesh Yadav Slams Parties Politicising Corona Situation, Calls Situation 'unfortunate'

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called the 'Politicization' of the current situation due to Coronavirus as "unfortunate." According to him, it diverts the attention from the core issues such as the right quarantine, screening, infection check, treatment and supply of milk, medicine, vegetables, food grains, and so on.

An official release from the party read, "Till now no definite and effective decisions have been taken regarding the farmers and milk producers in the team-11 meetings chaired by the Chief Minister, leading to chaos in the agriculture sector. Small farmers also do animal husbandry business." It further stated that there is no system of treatment of animal diseases.

According to the SP chief, the farmers have been cheated by the government. "Neither are they getting the right price for their produce nor is the promise of doubling their income mentioned anywhere. There is an urgent need for additional compensation to the farmers, payment of interest arrears to the sugarcane farmers and compensation for the crop damaged by untimely rains and hailstorms," stated the release.

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 6,761 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 6,039 active cases. While 206 deaths have been reported overall, around 515 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world. Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.

(With ANI Inputs)