Breaking his silence on the Income Tax Department's raids on the premises of Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP has formed an alliance with central investigative agencies. The searches are underway at nearly 50 locations including Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, Surat and Dindigul based on a specific input of tax evasion provided by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, sources revealed. Elected to the UP Legislative Council in 2016, Jain is the manufacturer of the Samajwadi Perfume which was formally launched by the SP chief on November 9.

Addressing a press conference in Kannauj on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "Since the last month, we were getting feelers that raids will be conducted on Samajwadi Party leaders. We would also read articles in newspapers which suggested that raids will be conducted at the premises of SP leaders. For the last two weeks, people associated with SP are being raided. Whenever BJP has a programme in Lucknow or UP, it seems as if they bring the agencies along with them. They are given instructions and brought here and raids are taking place repeatedly."

"Their associate organizations- Income Tax, ED, CBI have formed an alliance (with BJP). We have formed an alliance with regional parties. But BJP has internally joined hands with them. People have made up their minds that BJP will be wiped out when elections take place. People are not going to their rallies," he added.

Watch Akhilesh Yadav's full press briefing here:

'BJP is trying to malign Kannauj'

On this occasion, Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his charge that Piyush Jain, whom he described as a businessman linked with BJP, had been mistakenly raided instead of the intended target- Pushpraj Jain. A perfume trader by profession, Piyush Jain is in judicial custody after Rs.197.47 crore, 23 kg of gold and offending goods of high value were seized from his premises. According to Yadav, this indicated the failure of demonetisation, GST and the Digital India initiative. Weighing in on his party's strategy, the former UP CM urged the Election Commission of India to ensure that such raids take place only after the elections.

Hitting out at BJP, Yadav opined, "They not only want to malign SP but I feel sad that they are trying to malign Kannauj whose identity and perfume are famous in the entire world. SP has no connection with the person who was raided earlier. He was associated with BJP and its leaders. BJP should explain how was such an amount of money discovered? BJP had said that black money will be eradicated after demonetisation and no one will be able to collect such kind of money."

He elaborated, "They wanted to find Pushpraj Jain but they found their own associate Piyush Jain. Now, they have raided Pushpraj Jain who manufactured Samajwadi perfume to correct their mistake. Many others have also been implicated in this because BJP wants to show that we are neutral and we are not raiding only one place. I want to tell the people of Kannauj and India that BJP leaders spread hatred. Wherever elections take place and they feel that they are losing the election."