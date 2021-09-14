Slamming the BJP government for inaugurating the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, alleged that it was a farce. Pointing out that the later freedom fighter was against communalism and parochial politics, he added that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was the one who forfeited the bail of BJP's predecessors (Jan Sangh). Yadav added that BJP had already insulted the later freedom fighter by declaring the gurukul he built in Vrindavan as fake.

Akhilesh: Raja Mahendra Pratap university inaugural is fake

आजीवन साम्प्रदायिकता और संकीर्ण राजनीति के विरोधी रहे व भाजपा के पूर्वगामियों की ज़मानत ज़ब्त कराने वाले राजा महेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह जी के नाम पर नया विश्वविद्यालय बनाना भाजपाई ढोंग है जबकि उनके बनाए गुरुकुल विवि. वृंदावन को भाजपा सरकार ने नक़ली विवि घोषित करके उनका अपमान किया है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 14, 2021

PM Modi inaugrates Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh

Sounding the UP poll bugle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a new university in freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh's name in Aligarh. In the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, PM Modi extolled the late leader's contribution in establishing the Aligarh Muslim University. Promising a centre for modern education and centre for defence production, PM Modi stated that the new university will take UP in a new direction. This inaugural and PM's praise for the Jat hero - Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh is seen as a bid to appease the community which has been miffed with the Centre over the three farm bills. UP goes to polls in February 2022.

Who is Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh?

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh - a Jat Royal - was the president of India's first provisional government in exile establishing in Kabul in 1915 with the help of different Afghan tribal chiefs and heads of some governments including Japan's. After his return to India, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh played a key role in establishing different educational institutions including a pioneering technical college at Mathura, a polytechnic institution in Vrindavan. The Jat leader was elected to Parliament in 1957 after defeating then Jan Sangh (and later BJP) candidate Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In 1929, Singh reportedly leased a plot to set up the Aligarh Muslim University in 1929, which led to local BJP leaders demand that the Aligarh Muslim University be renamed after him. The issue first cropped up as the lease of the 1.2 hectares of land at the City School, under the AMU, was expiring then, and the legal heirs of the late Raja were reluctant to renew this lease. Last year, however, the issue had largely been resolved when the AMU authorities offered a proposal for rechristening the school after the late Raja. Now, the Yogi government has set up the university on a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh's Kol tehsil - providing affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.