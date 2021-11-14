Akhilesh Yadav Claims 'Yogi Doesn't Know How To Use Phones'; Adds 'UP Needs Yogya Sarkar'

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, claimed that a 'Yogya' (qualified) govt was needed in UP, not Yogi sarkar. He repeated the claim that Adityanath did not know how to operate a laptop, adding that the CM did not even know how to use a cellphone too. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav: "Yogi doesn't know how to operate phone"

"A 'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. The one that knows to operate laptop, internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either," said Yadav.

Recently, Yadav distributed laptops to meritorious students in Azamgarh. Addressing students in Azamgarh, he said, "It has been announced in today's newspaper that mobile tablets are about to be distributed. But how many tablets were given in 4.5 years? These are all children of today’s generation, you cannot fool them".

Touting the SP govt's scheme, he added, "Laptops were distributed when there was an SP government. We had said that this laptop will fulfill big dreams along with studies. You can go to any village and you will see an SP laptop. This has worried our CM. UP has decided to remove those who give false promises".

Affirming SP govt's return, he said, "Don't tell us who's coming (to power). When Baba (Yogi) opens an SP’s laptop, he will know who is coming. But won't see it as he (Yogi) does not know how to run a laptop. If anyone wants to take UP on the path of development, it is us. We are giving laptops today to remind BJP. When our government comes, we will give laptops to all meritorious children".

UP poll campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi Party. Both BJP and SP have vowed to win over 400 seats.