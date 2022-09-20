Akhilesh Yadav Claims 'Yogi Govt Stopped SP's Mega Protest'; Here's What BJP Govt Said

Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav held a protest march against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The march was taken out ahead of the Monsoon Session in a bid to highlight the issues of the state. The SP chief accused the Yogi government of stopping him and his party members from marching to the UP Vidhan Bhavan where they raised various issues concerning the people like unemployment, price rise, crime against women, and poor law and order situation in the State.

Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Govt

"Today, we were stopped from doing protest outside the assembly. What is the need of such a government which does not want the MLAs to come to the assembly? When the government didn't allow us to protest in the assembly, then the Samajwadi party decided the path of streets," said Akhilesh, reported ANI

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) further lashed out at the UP government for the failure to provide any help to the farmers and animals in the state. He also attacked the UP government on rising inflation and mentioned the "dissatisfaction" of the youth with the 'Agniveer' scheme.

"In the last five years, and in this tenure, the roads are in bad condition and several potholes. This year we also witnessed floods and droughts in some areas, but the government has not provided any sort of aid to farmers. The animals are dying in large numbers, but still, the authority is not taking action. The Deputy CM himself says that he feels ashamed after inspection".

Highlighting the issue of inflation and unemployment, the SP leader said, "Inflation is increasing rapidly, no one would have wondered that the prices of even dairy and food will be increased. The government should at least control the school fees. The law and order situation is also in its worst condition. There is no employment. There is no department, which is not being sold by the government, whether it is railways or airports".

महँगाई, बेरोज़गारी,बदहाल कानून-व्यवस्था और किसान, महिला व युवा उत्पीड़न जैसे जनहित के मुद्दों पर सपा के ‘पैदल मार्च’ के मार्ग में बाधा बनकर भाजपा सरकार साबित कर रही है कि वह जन आक्रोश से डरकर कितना असुरक्षित महसूस कर रही है।



सत्ता जितनी कमज़ोर होती है, दमन उतना ही अधिक बढ़ता है। pic.twitter.com/yOCArCy276 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 19, 2022

Hitting back at the Samajwadi's protest, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya called the march not related to the benefit of the common people. "SP's protest has nothing to do with the benefit of the common people, if they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions. Such protests will only create problems for people. The party is jobless now and they have nothing to do," Maurya said.

(Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh/ANI)

(With ANI Inputs)