Akhilesh Yadav Compares Lakhimpur Incident To Jallianwala Bagh; 'BJP Runs Jeebh And Jeep'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government by comparing the recent Lakhimpur incident with that of Jallianwala Bagh. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Akhilesh Yadav underlined that 'just like protesters were shot at from behind in the Jallianwala Bagh incident in 1919, protesting farmers were mowed down from behind in the Lakhimpur incident in 2021'.

"These people just run jeebh (tongue) and jeep," Akhilesh Yadav further said. On October 3, farmers were protesting against the three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue that Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle.

CM Yogi distances BJP from Lakhimpur Kheri incident

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day distanced BJP from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, calling it a conflict between two sides, that could have been avoided. "The BJP cannot be linked to it. The incident was tragic and could have been avoided. But the law will take its course," he said.

Yogi Adityanath, however, maintained that swift action was taken by the UP government in bringing the victims to justice. "We registered the FIRs from both the sides on the same day and the investigation had also begun. In fact, we even formed the judicial committee and SIT on the very day of the incident. The case is now being probed by the Supreme Court-appointed committee and the truth will be known," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Ten arrests have been made in the case so far including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.

Image: PTI