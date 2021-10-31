Sounding the poll bugle, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday spoke to Republic and said that SP might win 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav was on his way to unveil a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in an event organized by party members of Hardoi. The SP leader showered confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly Elections scheduled for 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav also added that his party wish to bring back ideas set by Sardar Patel.

"Our motive is to take forward the dream that Sardar saw. Where is India today when we compare the country to the world countries? What is happening in UP? There is the accused's father standing with the Government officials, Sardar Patel was known as Sardar because he was genuinely farmers' king," added Akhilesh Yadav.

"People want change, they have rejected BJP"

Slamming the BJP further, the SP leader added that this time, they will remove the BJP from Uttar Pradesh. When asked about the allegations of appeasement politics and 'family politics', Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP never checks the mirror.

"This is the biggest casteist party. They don't look in the mirror. When they accused others of family politics, don't they check themselves? Don't they have members from the same family in the party?" asked Akhilesh Yadav.

In his concluding remarks, Akhilesh Yadav also lambasted the Bahujan Samajwadi Party, (BSP) adding that those who think they are capable of something and can do something ask for our party's ticket while it is opposite in the BSP.

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have rushed to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.