Akhilesh Yadav Confirms ‘Kapil Sibal Going To RS With SP Support, 2 More To Be Nominated'

In a massive political development, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha with support from the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha election, in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/8yRDoSwE3g — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

'Two more people are going to join, announcement to be made soon': Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the development, Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media and confirmed that Kapil Sibal has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party's support. He added that two more people will be nominated and an official announcement will be made soon.

"Kapil Sibal is going to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the Samajwadi Party. Now the first nomination has been filed, similarly, two more people are going to join the party and very soon their nomination and names will be announced. Kapil Sibal has been a very senior advocate, he has fought very famous cases of the country. Whether he has been in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha, he has put his point of view well and with immense clarity. He also has a political career and is a very successful lawyer.

The SP chief further said, "The country has been facing many concerning issues like increasing unemployment, inflation, disrupted law and order situation, borders are not safe as China is constantly trying to enter our territory. So, Kapil Sibal Ji and Samajwadi Party will be able to put forth their views on all these big issues".

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination, Sibal said he had resigned from Congress on May 16. "I have resigned from Congress. We want to make an alliance while staying in the Opposition. I will be with Samajwadi Party and point out Modi Government's drawbacks," he stated.

Notably, in his last term too, Sibal was elected from Uttar Pradesh with the support of the Samajwadi Party. Sibal, completing his term in Rajya Sabha in July, shares a warm relationship with many SP leaders including Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan. Sibal had represented SP leader Azam Khan in the Supreme Court and helped him secure interim bail after two years in prison. He also helped Akhilesh Yadav retain his party’s bicycle symbol in 2017 when the Yadavs were locked in an intense family feud.

Thus reciprocating for the help Sibal extended in legal battle, Samajwadi Party has helped the former Congress leader in retaining the Rajya Sabha seat.

