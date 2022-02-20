Akhilesh Yadav Counters BJP's Claim Of SP Link To 2008 Blast Convict: 'Photo No Parameter'

Countering BJP's allegations, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, claimed that pictures were no parameters for levying terror links against a person. Referring to BJP's claims that one of the Ahmedabad blast convicts was an SP leader's son, Yadav claimed that many BJP leaders had 'almost touched a Pakistani general's feet' when he visited Lok Sabha. The third phase of elections where 59 seats are up for grabs is currently underway, with ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav contesting from Karhal. Results will be announced on March 10.

Yadav: 'Photo is no parameter'

"If just a photo is a parameter, with which leader can pics of industrialists running out of the country with money be seen? When I was an LS MP, a Pakistani General who later became the President had come there. I saw BJP leaders almost touching his feet," said Yadav.

His remark was in response to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's claim that Mohd Saif - one of the blast convicts - is the son of SP leader Shadab Ahmed. Questioning why Akhilesh Yadav was silent on it, Thakur shared photos of Saif with his father. UP CM Yogi Adityanath too highlighted the same, claiming 'SP is with terrorists'.

“You can imagine. Nayi hawa hai, wahi SP hai. SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath. This has been proven once again," said Adityanath at a Pilibhit rally.

Ahmedabad court sentences 38 people to death

On Friday, an Ahmedabad special court sentenced 38 convicts to death in connection to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, while 11 others were given a life term. They were found guilty of committing offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act. All accused have been fined Rs.2.85 lakh each while accused no.7 has been fined Rs.2.88 lakh.

On July 26, 2008, Ahmedabad was rocked by a series of 20 bomb blasts across 14 locations in the city - Maninagar, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Raipur, Bapunagar, Hatkeshwar Circle, Sarkhej, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Khadia, Sarangpur, Maninagar, Jawahar Chowk, Isanpur, Govindwadi, and Narol - including two hospitals, as per reports. Indian Mujahideen- a faction of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India - claimed responsibility for the blasts - claiming it was a bid to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots. While 20 FIRs and 15 FIRs were registered in Ahmedabad and Surat respectively after the bomb blasts, the special court merged all the 35 cases. 49 accused were convicted on February 8 by the special court.