Akhilesh Yadav Demands MoS Ajay Misra's Resignation; 'Investigators Will Salute Him First'

Amid the ongoing investigation by the UP Police in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Affairs of India (MOS) Ajay Misra. Union Minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra has been named in the FIR into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The complainant, Jagjit Singh, in the FIR has claimed that farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Misra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya while three vehicles ferrying Ashish Misra and 15-20 unknown persons mowed down the farmers.

Speaking to Republic TV, Akhilesh Yadav demanded the arrest of the accused and slammed the BJP for doing politics by not arresting the accused (Ashish Misra). "The accused should be arrested and the victims want justice. Those who are not arresting the accused are actually doing politics," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh further pointed that the investigative officials have to salute the MoS Home before questioning him as he has not stepped down from his post. "He is country's Minister of State for Home Affairs and he has not resigned, therefore if any official will go to him to probe, they have to salute him first, then they will have to probe."

On being asked about the denial of Ashish Misra, Akhilesh Yadav said, "There are many videos that have gone viral and most of the witnesses are taking his son's name."

On October 4, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashish Misra had asserted that he was present in the annual 'Dangal' event organised in the Banbirpur village when the Lakhmir Kheri violence had taken place.

UP Police summons Ashish Misra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On Thursday, Lucknow range IG Lakshmi Singh informed that MoS Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra has been summoned in relation to the Lakhimpur violence. Further, he informed that two persons had been arrested and that the autopsy report had revealed that no firearm injuries were found on the deceased. IG Lakshmi Singh categorically stated that no arrest has been made in relation to Ashish Misra and said that the inquiry was ongoing. Furthermore, sources also informed Republic TV that the UP Police has formed three teams to nab accused Ashish Misra.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. Appearing for the UP government, senior advocate Garima Prashad assured, "The entire incident will be properly looked into. Investigation is proceeding. We will file a report. FIR is there". After the CJI cited the grievance that the case is not being properly investigated, Prashad responded that a Commission of Inquiry has been formed. Moreover, Justice Surya Kant asked the UP government to add details such as the name of the accused in the FIR and whether they have been arrested in the status report.

