Akhilesh Yadav Dials BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait As Ghazipur DM Asks Protesters To Leave

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday dialed Farmers' Union Leader Rakesh Tikait to assure that the SP will be rallying behind the farmers for their protest. This comes after he made a scathing attack at the central government on Thursday by accusing them of crushing the movement of the farmers with deceit, and after the Ghazipur DM implored the farmers to vacate the protest site.

The SP chief said, "Just spoke to Rakesh Tikait ji to check on his health. The entire country is watching the way the BJP government has accused and tortured the farmer leaders. Today, even the supporters of BJP bow their heads in shame and hide their faces. Today, the spirit and sympathy of the country are with the farmers."

अभी राकेश टिकैत जी से बात करके उनके स्वास्थ्य का हाल जाना.



भाजपा सरकार ने किसान नेताओं को जिस तरह आरोपित व प्रताड़ित किया है, वो पूरा देश देख रहा है. आज तो भाजपा के समर्थक भी शर्म से सिर झुकाए और मुँह छिपाए फिर रहे हैं.



आज देश की भावना और सहानुभूति किसानों के साथ है. #किसान — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2021

A few weeks ago, Yadav had dubbed the Union government's talks with farm unions as a "meaningless exercise" and had alleged that the government's move was a ploy to benefit the industrialists before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Tikait has been named specifically as being one of the leaders who went back on their promise of abiding by the plan for the farmers' tractor march, as agreed with the Delhi police. This, the police says, was the main cause of the shocking riot. Tikait's earlier videos inciting farmers into carrying sticks and speaking about thousands dying have also surfaced. He delivered his most inciteful speech at the Ghazipur bypass on Thursday evening, where he also assaulted one person, and looked in rude health.

READ | 'BJP Govt Crushing Farmers' Movement Using Deceit', Alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Farmers Tractor Rally turns violent

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Pans 'meaningless' Talks With Farmers, Attacks Centre's Arbitrary Attitude

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both had failed to reach a mutual decision with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully, which they went back on.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata For Bengal Polls, Says 'BJP Wants To Win By Spreading Hatred'

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. A crackdown is now on, with residents of Delhi also protesting.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Makes Odd Vow To Recognise 'Tennis Ball Cricket' As India Beats Australia