Akhilesh Yadav Echoes SP's Bengal Envoy Jaya Bachchan In Fiercely Hailing Mamata Banerjee

Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday took a dig at the BJP, saying no one has ever succeeded by "intimidating" the people of Bengal. She also praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the CM is "fighting against all atrocities", while addressing a press conference. She also said that she had come on behalf of SP to extend support to Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal elections on behalf of her party.

Jaya Bachchan, who is also of course Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's wife, said, "I have lots of love and respect for Mamataji, who is one single woman fighting against all atrocities. Head broken, leg broken but they have not been able to break her heart and brain and determination to move ahead and make Bengal one of the best places in the world. She will accomplish what she wants. Bengal will witness further development under her leadership."

Speaking on her roots in Bengal and appreciating the WB CM, she added, "My name was earlier Jaya Bhaduri. My father is Tarun Kumar Bhaduri. We are migrant Bengalis. My party leader Akhilesh Yadav has asked me to come here to give my support to TMC. I have the utmost love and respect for Mamataji, a single woman fighting against all atrocities."

She also said, "Do not hijack my religion from me, do not hijack my democracy and democratic rights from me. And when I say me, I represent all people." Akhilesh Yadav shared her video on his Twitter handle.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

As the West Bengal Assembly polls Phase-3 began on Tuesday i.e, April 6, voting has begun in 31 constituencies across key districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas. The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

