Akhilesh Yadav Eyes 400 Seats In UP Assembly Polls; Wants Coalitions With Smaller Parties

In an ongoing attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front, Samajwadi party Cheif, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday made it clear that his camp will be forming coalitions with smaller parties to fight the upcoming UP assembly polls.

The decision comes days after the National president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav formed bonds with the Mahan Dal wooing non-Yadav OBCs.

SP ready for coalition with smaller parties: Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking with media persons on the upcoming elections, the SP Cheif said, "We will try to contest the election by coaliting with smaller parties. SP can win 400 seats in the UP assembly by coalition with minor parties."

"Samajwadi party already has a coalition with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). We have formed a bond with the Mahaan dal too and we are trying to form more of such bonds. The Bharatiya Janata Party won't be able to run the govt, people have understood it," added the SP Cheif. Yadav further stated that people are annoyed over the present Yogi government.

Yadav questions investment meet

Yadav added that the Investment meets in UP were nothing but an 'eyewash.' The SP leader raised questions over the investment meet in Uttar Pradesh which witnessed the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath along with a number of other ministers.

"I want to know how much investment has come from the meet. The Yogi government is busy with advertisements. If you want I can send you a PDF of the breakaway of the money paid to different channels for advertisements. The Bharatiya Janata Party won't be able to run the government here in UP and people have understood it," said Yadav.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party chief, on Sunday, claimed that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, his party and its ally Mahaan Dal will form the government in Uttar Pradesh. While addressing a meeting of Mahaan Dal workers, Akhilesh Yadav had said that till now he has been asserting that his party will get 350 seats but after the event with Mahaan Dal, they will definitely win 400 seats.

Responding to SP's decision to associate with small regional parties, UP BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi had said, "Since the Samajwadi Party has no candidates to contest in the elections, it has requested small parties to join hands."

(Image Credit: ANI)