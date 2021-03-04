Akhilesh Yadav Fearmongers About EVM Again; Vows To Bring Back Paper Ballots Post UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday pledged to remove EVMs if his party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election due early next year. Claiming that nobody has faith in EVMs, he cited that even the US conducted the election using paper ballots. At the same time, he stressed that it was unwise to campaign against EVMs at this juncture. Addressing a press briefing in Jhansi, the ex-UP CM maintained that the focus would remain on ensuring that SP wins the Assembly election at the outset. In the 403-member UP Assembly, 312 MLAs belong to BJP while SP only has 49 seats.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "I am saying this even today. Nobody trusts EVMs. In America, elections were held and the counting was going on for many days. People will regain trust only through ballots. But this battle cannot be fought now. That's why we want to ensure that at least all the Samajwadi Party workers cast their vote. If all of them cast their vote, they (BJP) will be defeated automatically. And after forming the government, the Samajwadi Party will remove the EVMs first."

EC's clarification of EVMs

Over the last few years, opposition parties including Congress have often questioned the credibility of the EVMs. For instance, during the campaign for the Bihar Assembly polls, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed the EVM as "Modi Voting Machine". According to him, the Mahagatbandhan would emerge victorious irrespective of the reliability of EVMs. As the trends showed the Mahagatbandhan trailing behind the NDA on the counting day in Bihar, Congress' Dr. Udit Raj alleged that the hacking of the EVM cannot be ruled out as the country has the 'capability of controlling the direction of the mission towards Mars and Moon'.

Addressing the media in the national capital on November 10, 2020, the Election Commission of India rubbished the opposition's allegation that the EVMs can be hacked. Observing that the EVMs are robust and tamper-proof, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain mentioned that the Supreme Court too had upheld the credibility of the EVMs. Moreover, he recalled that the EC had invited all political parties in 2017 to prove that the voting machines can be tampered with.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain remarked, "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. The honourable SC has upheld the integrity of the EVMs more than once. In fact, the Election Commission of India had also offered an EVM challenge inviting all political parties in 2017. The integrity of the EVMs is absolutely without any doubt and merits no further clarification."

