Addressing a press briefing in Kushinagar on Sunday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit back at BJP over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'JAM' taunt ahead of the UP polls. During a gathering in SP stronghold Azamgarh on November 13, Shah appealed to the people to choose between BJP's JAM- Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile and the Akhilesh Yadav-led party's JAM- Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari. Giving this acronym his own spin, the former UP CM opined that BJP should answer for its alleged lies, arrogance and inflation.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "Whatever might be the meaning of their JAM, Samajwadi has denoted JAM as- J for Jhooth (lies), A for Ahankar (arrogance) and M for Mehangai (inflation) for which BJP cannot account for. BJP has to answer for its JAM. Whether it will stop telling lies or not? Whether it will shed its arrogance or not? Whether it will end the price rise or not? Petrol and diesel are so expensive."

"JAM alone does not taste good. All of you must have had breakfast today. BJP leaders don't know that jam is not eaten if a person has diabetes. Nothing can happen without butter. We will tell the meaning next time. They have sent us jam, we will send them butter," Yadav said in a lighter vein.

कुशीनगर में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी की प्रेस वार्ता:



भाजपा वाले JAM की चिंता ना करें, हमारा BUTTER आ रहा है उनके लिए थोड़ा इंतजार करें।



गन्ने का दान भी बाकी है किसानों का, वह भी भाजपा सरकार ने नहीं दिया है। — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) November 14, 2021

SP-BJP faceoff in UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out forging an alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has forged an alliance with Mahan Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on November 14, he exuded confidence in SP winning 400 seats in the UP polls. Until now, neither Yadav nor Adityanath has taken a call on contesting the Assembly election.