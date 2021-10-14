Akhilesh Yadav Fumes Ahead Of Kushinagar Airport's Inauguration By PM; Says 'SP Built It'

Ahead of the inauguration of the Kushinagar airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that it was built during his tenure as the CM. Moreover, he castigated the saffron party for seeking to take credit for the work done by previous governments ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. It will be the third international airport after Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi. Pertinently, Kushinagar is the site of Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana and is an important part of the Buddhism tourism circuit.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "We have heard that the airport which is going to be inaugurated has been constructed by Samajwadi Party. BJP has ushered in this new culture. They change colours, give their name to someone else's work and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate things afresh."

जिस हवाईअड्डे का उद्घाटन है, वह समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारा बनवाया गया है। रंग बदलना, दूसरे के कामों में अपना नाम डाल देना इसने भाजपा की राजनीति में नई संस्कृती को शुरू किया है: 20 अक्टूबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा कुशीनगर में हवाईअड्डे के उद्घाटन पर SP प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव pic.twitter.com/wczFnbG21s — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 14, 2021

SP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out forging an alliance with Congress and BSP, he has remained non-committal about an electoral adjustment with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Pertinently, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief had asked the SP chief to take a call on the tie-up by October 11 failing which he will field candidates on all 403 seats. So far, SP has forged an alliance with Mahan Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the first day of the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra', Yadav remarked, "Inflation and unemployment have increased. The injustice and atrocities against women have increased. We have embarked on the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra to take the blessings of the people to oust this government."