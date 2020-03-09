Akhilesh Yadav Hails HC Order, Says UP Govt Lacks Knowledge About Right To Privacy

After the Allahabad High Court directed Lucknow district magistrate to remove the 'Name & Shame' posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the High Court's decision and stated that people of the Uttar Pradesh are 'fed-up' with the government.

"The government neither has the knowledge of the right to privacy of citizens nor any respect for the Constitution. The people of the State are fed up with this government. We welcome the high court's decision," Akhilesh Yadav said.

BSP welcomes Allahabad HC order

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday welcomed Allahabad High Court's order directing the Lucknow administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati stated in Hindi: "BSP welcomes the honorable high court's order directing the administration to remove hoardings of those accused of violence during the anti-CAA protests after taking suo moto cognizance of the matter."

लखनऊ में सीएए के विरोध में किये गये आन्दोलन मामले में हिंसा के आरोपियों केे खिलाफ सड़कों/चैराहों पर लगे बड़े-बड़े सरकारी होर्डिंग/पोस्टरों को मा. इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट द्वारा स्वतः संज्ञान लेकर, उन्हें तत्काल हटाये जाने के आज दिये गये फैसले का बी.एस.पी. स्वागत करती है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 9, 2020

Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings

High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all the hoardings which displayed the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence, in a naming-and-shaming exercise.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also ordered District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police to submit a compliance report with the Registrar General of the Hight Court by March 16.

The verdict comes a day after a bench had summoned the DM and DCP and enquired about the hoardings stating that they were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

The Bench called for an early morning hearing on Sunday, March 8 and raised the issue and asked the government to take down all the banners by 3 pm. The bench stated that the boards were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

The posters bearing photographs, names, and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests were put up at major road crossings in Lucknow on Thursday night on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said.

