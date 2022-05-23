OP Rajbhar Speaks On Takeaways From UP Election Results, Future Of SBSP's Alliance With SP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's incomplete effort resulted in the alliance's defeat in the Assembly elections.

For recently concluded assembly polls, Samajwadi Party had stitched an alliance with regional parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), SBSP, Janwadi Socialist Party and Mahan Dal.

"When OP Rajbhar does four meetings in a day in hot summer. Akhilesh Yadav should do 40 per day. Efforts to win elections were incomplete. Engine to work for the train to run," Rajbhar said.

In the 2022 state elections, SP improved its tally to 111 from 47 seats it won in the last elections, its allies SBSP and RJD gained 6 and 8 seats respectively. While OP Rajbhar retained the Zahoorabad seat, his son Arvind faced defeat against BJP's Anil Rajbhar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance bagged 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

Akhilesh has got too accustomed to ACs: SBSP chief Rajbhar

On Sunday, Rajbhar said that his ally Akhilesh Yadav has become "too used to air-conditioned rooms" and advised him to go out more often to meet people. When asked if the SP chief will not mind his advice, he asserted that truth is bitter

Addressing his party workers in Mau, the SBSP chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav has become too used to air-conditioned rooms." Later, speaking to PTI, he said. "His (Akhilesh Yadav) party leaders complain that he does not meet anyone. He should venture out more often to constituencies."

"His leaders have told me that I should advise him so that he meets people, strengthens his party and shun his 'navratnas' (nine gems) who surround him, Rajbhar added.

Asked what will happen if Samajwadi Party cuts its ties with the SBSP over his statement, Rajbhar said, "I have formed the party (SBSP) on my own, and work on my strength. A person who requires me will come to me automatically."