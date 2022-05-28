Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At CM Yogi Adityanath; 'Ram Rajya Is Incomplete Without Samajwad'

Hitting back at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contended that he too is a nationalist, citing that he was a student of a Sainik school. Addressing a press conference, he also chided Adityanath for having a problem with the word 'Samajwad' (socialism) and alleged that he hadn't read the thoughts of freedom fighter and late socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Referring to the CM's advocacy of a Ram Rajya, the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly stressed that this utopian state is incomplete without social justice.

Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "The CM is lying in the UP Assembly. The Kanpur Metro started during the Samajwadi Party government. The Samajwadi Party government only had made preparations for the Agra Metro. This government is the one that stops work. Which big decision have they taken? The expressways in Uttar Pradesh were made by the Samajwadi Party. He claims that they are nationalists. I myself studied in a Sainik school. Am I not a nationalist?"

"Our CM doesn't know that Samajwadi Pension was not for Samajwadi Party. It was for women. The word Samajwadi was used because it is in our Constitution. Ram Rajya is incomplete without Samajwad. Ram Rajya is incomplete without social justice. If you want Ram Rajya, social justice is necessary," he added.

'UP is in favour of Ram Rajya'

Speaking on the floor of the UP Assembly, Yogi Adityanath averred that it is better to be a nationalist than a rat. Alleging that SP had forgotten the teachings of Ram Manohar Lohia, he contended that all the people are in favour of 'Ram Rajya' now. Dismissing the notion that this concept has a religious undertone, CM Adityanath explained that it pertains to the ability of leaders to work for the welfare of the people in the direst circumstances. To buttress his point, he cited the UP government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The UP CM remarked, "You should read Lohia Ji. Lohia Ji has said many things. But when you talk about socialism today and look at the situation of socialism today, people feel that it is unnatural. They feel that it has become unnatural and inhuman. People are not willing to accept it. If truth be told, the entire state is in favour of a Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya is not a religious order. Ram Rajya is an all-time, universal and eternal system that is influenced by time and situation. Those who are capable of working in any situation. Whether Corona comes or goes, we will not let any harm be caused to the people of the state."