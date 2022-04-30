Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At UP Govt; 'wants To Discuss Loudspeakers But Not Unemployment'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the loudspeaker row. Akhilesh stated that governments are discussing the loudspeaker issue because they want to evade discussions on unemployment.

"Government wants to discuss loudspeaker issue because they don't want a discussion on unemployment. Are they going to initiate action against the responsible officers," Akhilesh said.

He added, "This is our Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. This is the identity of Lucknow; our country. Coming generations may support us. This time the sewer line is being constructed when Iftar is to be held at the Samajwadi office."

Akhilesh slams BJP for power outrages

The Samajwadi Party chief further launched fresh salvos at the CM Yogi government over the recent power outages in the state. He said, "They could not increase the (power) quota for Uttar Pradesh. This is the failure of double engine government."

Speaking about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhilesh Yadav said the "internal reports" of the BJP say that Mayawati's party helped the saffron party to win the 2022 Assembly Elections.

Nearly 46,000 unauthorised loudspeakers removed from religious places in UP: ADG

Nearly 46,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of another 59,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official informed on Saturday.

UP's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar also said the drive to regulate the use of loudspeakers in religious places is being implemented without any discrimination.

Under the drive that commenced on April 25, a total of 45,733 loudspeakers was removed and the volume of 58,861 others was lowered to the permissible decibel limit till Saturday morning, Kumar said.