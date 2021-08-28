Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, congratulated and welcomed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother Sigbatullah Ansari into his party. Apart from Ansari, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ambika Chaudhary also joined the SP. The development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, with Akhilesh Yadav expressing confidence that the joinings "will send a message not only in Purvanchal but across the state."

"I congratulate Sibgatullah Ansari and his colleagues for joining the party. Your joining will send a message not only in Purvanchal but across the state that the SP government will be formed in 2022," Yadav said.

He added, "I welcome Ambika Chaudhary to the party and I also welcome all the companions who came with him to the party. We all will work together that the SP government will come in 2022."

Expressing strong emotions, Chaudhary said that the day is like a 'rebirth' for him. "Akhilesh has compassionately asked me to include my son and colleagues in the party," Chaudhary added. In his address, the former BSP leader expressed his dream of seeing Akhilesh as chief minister's and said that he will do anything to make it happen.

Ambika Chaudhary's return to SP

Ambika Chaudhary had joined BSP in 2017 after leaving SP saying that he was saddened by the way senior leaders were treated then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. He re-joined SP after his son, Anand, was declared as the party's candidate for the post of district panchayat chairman.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari were expelled from the BSP in 2010 and had formed the Quami Ekta Dal in 2010 that merged with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2016. However, the merger was opposed by Akhilesh Yadav and was discontinued after Akhilesh became the SP's national president. Mukhtar Ansari was welcomed back to the BSP by its supremo Mayawati in 2017 stating that the allegations against him have not been proven.

Where is Mukhtar Ansari?

Ansari was shifted from Punjab to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh in April 2021. A legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari is a history-sheeter facing more than 50 cases in the state and elsewhere. He has about 38 cases against him just in the Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district for committing heinous crimes, including the alleged murder of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)