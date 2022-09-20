Akhilesh Yadav Issues Cryptic First Response To 'Shri Yogi Mandir' For UP CM In Ayodhya

The construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is currently underway, however, the temple of the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath has been completed in the same city, and the CM's statue is worshipped there everyday. This temple with Yogi Adityanath as diety has been built 25 kilometres away from the Ram Mandir site near Bharat Kund on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway in Bhadarsa village.

Notably, Bharat Kund is the same place, where during the exile of Lord Ram, his brother Bharat had taken over the rule of Ayodhya for 14 years by taking over his throne.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at CM Yogi's temple in his usual cryptic style, and tweeted, "He has come two steps ahead of them… Now the question is, who first?"

A temple for PM Modi in Gujarat

Interestingly, in 2015, BJP leader and former councilor Ramesh Undhad built a temple of PM Modi in a village in Rajkot, Gujarat. It had taken about 4 years for PM Modi's temple to be built. A sculptor from Odisha had made a statue of the PM for the temple, which cost around Rs 2 lakhs. Followers had already started worshipping in the temple.

The date of its inauguration was kept as February 2015, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly expressed his displeasure about the temple, following which the programme for the inauguration of the temple was canceled.

Meanwhile, as far as the historic Ram Mandir is concerned, the construction work of the three-floor superstructure comprising garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and five mandaps on the ground floor is currently underway in Ayodhya.