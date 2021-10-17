Akhilesh Yadav Lambasts BJP Over Unemployment; Says Released Misleading Advertisements

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the central and state governments have failed to provide jobs to youth, but had instead released misleading advertisements on the same. While speaking at a press conference in Lucknow after former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader R S Kushwaha got inducted into the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yadav slammed the BJP government on several pertaining issues.



Former BSP state president Khushwaha joined the SP with a slew of supporters, including Hari Kishore Tiwari and former MP Kadir Rana. According to Yadav, the BJP has misled society and that everything appears to be well just in commercials, be it claims about providing government jobs or welfare or development.

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt, accuses them of helping Industrialists

"BJP has cheated people of every section. Everything looks good in advertisements, but the reality is not like this. And if you raise questions here you will be crushed," said Yadav, as reported by ANI.

Yadav accused the government of aiding big industrialists on the issue of mustard oil, saying prices had grown and the government should be held accountable to explain the surge in the prices. “It has crossed Rs 200. The government claims that sellers are not able to adulterate, that's why the prices are going up. But actually, they are giving relief to big industrialists," he added.



He went on to say that CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is leading the state in the wrong direction. Yadav further claimed that under the Samajwadi Party government, the welfare of people was the priority, and the children in schools used to get milk once every week. "The people of BJP are walking on the wrong path. When there was a Samajwadi Party government in the state, children were given milk once a week in schools," said the former Chief Minister.



Ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, Yadav has commenced campaigning across the state. The SP chief is currently conducting Vijay Rath Yatra across the state. The BJP had earned a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly election by gaining 312 Assembly seats. In the elections for the 403-member Assembly, the party received 39.67% of the vote. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats, whereas the BSP settled for 19 seats, and the Congress for just seven seats.

