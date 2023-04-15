Akhilesh Yadav Reacts As Atique Ahmed & Brother Are Killed In Front Of UP Police

Atique Ahmed, the mafia-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh, has been shot dead along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed while going to a hospital for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on Saturday. The incident took place right in front of the hospital's main gate as Atique was speaking to journalists while walking along with his brother Ashraf and when they were surrounded by several policemen as well as media persons, some of whom were the killers in disguise. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has posted a tweet on the gruesome murder.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Atique Ahmed's murder

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for the security lapse. Akhilesh said that crime in UP has reached its peak and the morale of criminals is high.

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

उप्र में अपराध की पराकाष्ठा हो गयी है और अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद है। जब पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे के बीच सरेआम गोलीबारी करके किसीकी हत्या की जा सकती है तो आम जनता की सुरक्षा का क्या। इससे जनता के बीच भय का वातावरण बन रहा है, ऐसा लगता है कुछ लोग जानबूझकर ऐसा वातावरण बना रहे हैं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2023

Just days earlier, Akhilesh had termed the encounter death of Atique Ahmed's son Asad as a 'fake encounter.' As the police were escorting Atique and his brother to the hospital for a medical checkup, media personnel who were following them captured the shooting on camera. Two individuals were observed firing at the duo from point-blank range, causing them to immediately collapse to the ground. However, the police acted quickly to apprehend the assailants. The killers are reportedly under UP police's detention.

Image: PTI