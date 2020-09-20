SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Launches Frontal Attack On BJP, Says 'farmers Have Been Cheated'

On Sunday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of throttling the voice of the farmers and the opposition by getting the farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha via voice vote. He alleged that BJP had cheated the two-third population of the country to help select industrialists and big farmers. Thereafter, the former Uttar Pradesh CM predicted that the passage of the agrarian bills in Parliament will lead to the fall of BJP.

Despite protests from the opposition, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were cleared by the Upper House. Speaking during the discussion on these bills, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav claimed that the Centre had not consulted anyone. He alleged that the government simply wanted to rush through the legislation without taking the farmers on board.

SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav remarked, "They are just rushing through the bills. Isn't it necessary to talk to the opposition parties and all farmers' associations before bringing such an important bill? You enacted the ordinance in the name of COVID-19. No one was consulted. You could have at least discussed it with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh."

भाजपा ने कृषि बिल पारित कराने के लिए ‘ध्वनि मत’ की आड़ में राज्य सभा में किसानों व विपक्ष की आवाज़ का गला दबाया है व अपने कुछ चुनिंदा पूँजीपतियों व धन्नासेठों के लिए भारत की 2/3 जनसंख्या को धोखा दिया है।



लोकतांत्रिक कपट कर भाजपा ने कृषि बिल नहीं; अपना ‘पतन-पत्र’ पारित कराया है। pic.twitter.com/wfJjAoyGFW — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 20, 2020

Aim of agrarian bills

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. Another farm bill passed by the Lok House- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is yet to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

