Akhilesh Yadav Launches 'triple Engine' Attack On BJP Over Odisha Train Tragedy

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav launched slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Odisha three-train-crash incident. Taking a dig at the BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ slogan during the recently concluded elections of the Karnataka Assembly, he reportedly scoffed at it saying that it was a triple-engine crash in Odisha. He also said that the term ‘Amrit Kaal’ is just for the name sake and no one's dream has been fulfilled.

Yadav, while addressing his supporters in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday said, “On one hand people are being shown dreams of a triple-engine government, and here we see that three engines have collided.”

Hitting out at the BJP, he added, “BJP is constantly doing propagandas and destroying democratic values. We have got freedom after a long struggle. The people who were martyred during the freedom struggle had some dreams, but none are being fulfilled in this ‘Amrit Kaal’. This Amrit kaal is only in name.”

Leaders drawing mileage over massive disaster: BJP

Akhilesh Yadav's latest remark has drawn flak from the BJP leaders, who alleged that the former UP chief minister is trying to take political mileage over such a massive disaster. Apparently, Akhilesh Yadav is not the only opposition leader who took an opportunity from the Odisha incident to play political blame-game against the BJP. Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too had raised questions on the death toll figure, alleging that the Railways is concealing the exact toll. She also questioned the CBI probe into the incident and said that the investigation will not bring out the true cause of the incident.

Apart from Bengal CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to Prime Minister Modi demanded to ensure accountability over the incident. While Congress leader Digvijay Singh alleged, “It is also a strange thing that the Ministry of Railways is calling it an accident due to signal interlocking. It was brought to the notice by a senior official long ago, but was not heeded. Who will be held criminally responsible in the CBI investigation? I think these people want to get rid of themselves by proving someone else guilty.”

On the investigation ground, a 10-member CBI team on Tuesday visited the accident spot in Bahanaga near Balasore. The team spoke to the Station Manager and recorded his statement along with other railway employees. Meanwhile, the death toll has mounted to 288, with more injured victims succumbing to their injuries. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

