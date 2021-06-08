Akhilesh Yadav Makes U-turn On 'BJP Vaccine' Remark; Says 'welcome Indian Govt's Vaccine'

After engaging in politics over the COVID-19 vaccine and dubbing it as a 'BJP vaccine' for months, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced that he will get himself vaccinated urging everyone to do the same. Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav remarked that while the Samajwadi Party was against the 'BJP vaccine' they welcomed the 'vaccine of the Government of India.'

'Seeing the public outrage, finally, the government instead of politicizing the Corona vaccine announced that it would get the vaccines done. We were against the BJP's vaccine, but while welcoming the vaccine of 'Government of India', we will also get it vaccinated and appeal to those who could not get it due to lack of vaccine," said Akhilesh Yadav.

जनाक्रोश को देखते हुए आख़िरकार सरकार ने कोरोना के टीके के राजनीतिकरण की जगह ये घोषणा करी कि वो टीके लगवाएगी।



हम भाजपा के टीके के ख़िलाफ़ थे पर ‘भारत सरकार’ के टीके का स्वागत करते हुए हम भी टीका लगवाएंगे व टीके की कमी से जो लोग लगवा नहीं सके थे उनसे भी लगवाने की अपील करते हैं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 8, 2021

SP engages in politics over COVID-19 vaccine

After the DCGI gave a nod to two 'Made in India' vaccines-- SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in January, politics over the COVID-19 vaccines ensued with the Opposition casting aspersions on life-saving jabs.

The first to do so was SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav who on January 5 addressed a press conference where he labeled the Coronavirus vaccines as "BJP vaccines" refusing to get himself inoculated. "I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it," at a press conference in Lucknow. Thereafter, his party member Ashutosh Sinha came forward with an even more bizarre claim saying that vaccines can "even make someone impotent".

PM Modi announces free COVID Vaccinations for 18+

In a massive announcement, PM Modi on Monday stated that from June 21 all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across the country. PM Modi also rolled out a 100 percent centralized vaccination drive that will be implemented within two weeks.

The key announcements under this decision include the scrapping of decentralized policy rolled out on May 1. Now, the Centre will now account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation.Only 25% will be available for private players, with a Rs 150 cap on the service charge they may apply.

PM Modi also announced a potentially game-changing 'Each One, Pay One' policy which invites people to contribute towards the collective battle against COVID-19. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue vouchers that can be bought to fund the Coronavirus immunization drive for the poor.