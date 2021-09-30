Akhilesh Yadav Meets Kin Of Kanpur Trader Killed In Police Raid; Demands Judicial Probe

Visiting Kanpur deceased businessman Manish Gupta's house, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, demanded a judicial probe into the incident. Sharing photos of the visit, he also demanded that the UP govt should provide an ex-gratia of Rs 2 crore. He also said that SP will provide Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia to Gupta's family. Six policemen have been booked for murder after Gupta died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid.

Akhilesh Yadav meets Kanpur businessman's kin

"It's a serious incident by police. We demand a probe by a sitting Judge of HC. All evidence was removed. The state govt should provide Rs 2 cr financial assistance to the victim's family. Our party will also provide Rs 20 lakhs to them," said Akhilesh Yadav.

गोरखपुर में भाजपा सरकार की हिंसक प्रवृति के शिकार हुए कानपुर के युवा व्यापारी स्व. मनीष गुप्ता जी के शोक संतप्त परिवार के साथ आज दुख साझा किया।



इस हत्याकांड की उच्च स्तरीय न्यायिक जाँच हो और परिवार को यथोचित न्याय मिले।



इस हत्या के लिए उप्र का शासन-प्रशासन बराबर का दोषी है। pic.twitter.com/YxWiOIVaRl — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 30, 2021

Gorakhpur businessman killed by police

According to police, during a checking on Monday night, the Ramgarhtal Police found that three people were staying on an ID of one Chandan Saini of Mahadeva Bazar in the Sikriganj area of Gorakhpur. On getting suspicious, they went to the room where Manish Gupta was with his two friends, Pradeep Chauhan and Hari Chauhan of Gurgaon. Police said while they were questioning the trio, Manish Gupta fell on the ground as he was drunk and suffered a head injury. He was taken to BRD Medical College where he died during treatment, police claimed.

Later, Gupta's wife refused to accept her husband's body after the post-mortem examination, insisting on first registering a case against the policemen. After being assured of a visit by CM Yogi Adityanath, she allowed his last rites to be performed. In response, the six policemen including - J N Singh, Sub-Inspector Vijay Yadav and Phalmandi police post in-charge Akshay Mishra - were booked for murder. The authorities had suspended the policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO, on Tuesday and handed over the probe to the superintendent of police (city).

"Six police personnel have been suspended, matter to be probed by SP North. An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs have been given to the family of the businessman who died during a raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur," said SSP Vipin Tada. Moreover, CM Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet the family members during his visit to Kanpur today.