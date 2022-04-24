Akhilesh Yadav Meets Kin Of SI Who Allegedly Killed Self In Amethi; Seeks Court Action

After a female Sub Inspector (SI) in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi allegedly committed suicide in her official quarter, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded an immediate inquiry by the court. He met the kin of the inspector and later interacted with the media, asking the court to take cognisance and suspend the culprits. Adding further, he condemned the incident and stated the female officer, who belonged to a lower caste committed suicide due to mental harassment from police officers of the dominant caste.

Demanding a court inquiry, Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "The way a woman sub-inspector of backward caste in Amethi has been forced to commit suicide after mental harassment by police officers of the so-called dominant caste, is a very sad and condemnable incident. The court should take immediate cognisance and suspend the culprits and set up an inquiry."

Yadav reached Gosaiganj in Lucknow and met the family members of the lady inspector who hanged herself on April 22. The 33-year-old police sub-inspector Rashmi Yadav was found hanging on the ceiling fan of her official quarter. However, her father suspected that she was murdered. She was serving as in-charge of Mohanganj police station in Amethi.

अमेठी में पिछड़ी जाति की एक महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर को तथाकथित प्रभुत्ववादी जाति के पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा जातिगत मानसिक उत्पीड़न के बाद जिस तरह आत्महत्या करने पर बाध्य होना पड़ा है, वो बेहद दुखद और निंदनीय घटना है।



मा. न्यायालय तत्काल संज्ञान ले व दोषियों को निलंबित कर जाँच बिठाए। pic.twitter.com/3FqLhOR5Nk — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 24, 2022

The father of the female SI found the door of the daughter's quarter locked, the windows closed and called her seniors. Subsequently, on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Singh, the lock of the door was broken and as the proceedings were being videographed, Rashmi's body was found hanging on the ceiling fan, said SHO Amar Singh.

'Govt is killing democracy': Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at the state government, the SP chief also alleged that police officers are working under pressure and the state machinery had given them the responsibility to win elections for them. "Various information is being received that the police have to work under pressure, because of which they're taking such steps. Police were given the responsibility to win polls for the govt... As per my info, there was political pressure in PS. This govt is doing whatever they want & killing democracy. SP will raise this matter in the upcoming Assembly session," Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying.

UP: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Gosainganj in Lucknow to meet the kin of a female inspector who died by suicide in Amethi y'day



Said, "Various information is being received that the police have to work under pressure, because of which they're taking such steps." pic.twitter.com/2TGNf0kzWZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2022

(Image: ANI/Representative)