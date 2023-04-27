Akhilesh Yadav Meets Lalu Prasad Yadav In Delhi, Terms It Casual Meet, Stokes Buzz

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav went on to meet Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday. The meeting of both the political leaders, which took place in the national capital, has fuelled another anti-BJP opposition unity debate in the political arena. However, it is being said that the SP supremo went to meet Lalu Yadav to enquire about his well-being.

After the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted an image of him with the RJD chief and captioned it in Hindi, "Adarniye Lalu ji se ek 'Kushalkshem-Mulaqat' (A well-being meeting with respected Lalu ji). In the image tweeted by Akhilesh Yadav, he is seen having a conversation with Lalu Yadav. The meeting has been termed a casual one, but the get-together of the two anti-BJP political heavyweights is being seen as an effort to intensify the opposition unity.

However, Akhilesh Yadav has described his meeting as a normal meeting, which happened at the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, where other family members of the RJD chief were also reportedly present.

Akhilesh Yadav had met Lalu Prasad Yadav on March 16

Earlier, the SP chief had met Lalu Prasad on March 16 this year at the same venue, post his arrival from Singapore after undergoing long treatment. Akhilesh Yadav was then accompanied by his wife and parliamentarian Dimple Yadav. The meeting was termed as casual meeting, however, later, Akhilesh Yadav went on to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, where it was decided to gain the momentum on the efforts to form an alliance against the BJP.

आदरणीय लालू जी से एक ‘कुशलक्षेम-मुलाक़ात’। pic.twitter.com/gNivO8H3xz

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 27, 2023

On the other hand, connecting the chain of political activities that have taken place in the past couple of days, the political experts have described the meeting between the heads of two political parties, which lasted for around 20 minutes, was totally focused on framing political strategies.

Before Akhilesh Yadav met Lalu Prasad, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his Deputy and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav returned to Lucknow three days back to meet former-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav after meeting Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. At the time when the opposition leaders are calling for opposition unity against the BJP, the latest meeting has raised several speculations.