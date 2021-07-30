Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Jan Ashirwad Yatra Initiative; Claims 'BJP Has Harassed Everyone'

On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at BJP over the 43 new Union Ministers embarking on a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' after August 15. The new inductees into the Union Council of Ministers include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Virendra Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje, etc. Taunting the BJP government, Yadav questioned the rationale of seeking blessings from the people after purportedly causing them hardships.

For instance, the former Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that the farmers, women, youth, Dalits, and other Backward communities have been harassed. Moreover, he listed other alleged failures such as deaths owing to the scarcity of oxygen, expensive gas cylinders and rising unemployment. BJP's mass outreach programme assumes significance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in UP. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

सुना है वो भाजपा गाँव-गाँव जाकर ‘आशीर्वाद’ लेगी जिसने जनता की साँस छीन ली पर ऑक्सीजन नहीं दी; महँगे सिलेंडर से चूल्हे बुझा दिए, महँगी बिजली से घरों में अंधेरा कर दिया; किसान-मज़दूर, महिला, शिक्षक, युवा, दलित, पिछड़े सबका उत्पीड़न किया; काम-रोज़गार दिया नहीं, रोज़ी-रोटी और छीन ली। pic.twitter.com/ISKQQGhnNO — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 30, 2021

Contours of Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The Union Ministers have to cover a distance of 300-400 km during the course of the Yatra from August 16-17 and August 19-20. Furthermore, they have to plan their schedule in such a way that they visit a minimum of 3-4 Lok Sabha constituencies and 4-5 districts. The saffron party has asked them to include visits to religious places and the homes of famous saints, activists, social workers, litterateurs, national and international players, and the kin of martyrs.

Nadda has also directed them to use the banners propagating the welfare schemes of the Centre pertaining to social and health issues, employment and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. As per the party, all COVID-19 related protocols will be followed in the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which shall be flagged off from near Railway Station or airports. For the effective coordination of the outreach programme, BJP has named in-charges such as Tarun Chugh (Delhi and Uttar Pradesh), Arvind Menon (Bihar, Rajasthan and Tripura), Vinod Sonkar (Jharkhand and Gujarat) and Pankaja Munde (Karnataka and Telangana).