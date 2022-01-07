Last Updated:

Akhilesh Yadav Mocks PM's Security Breach; 'farmers Should've Let Him See Empty Chairs'

The Samajwadi Party chief made the remarks while narrating his own experience of once addressing a thin crowd of only 25 people at Koderma in Jharkhand.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Akhilesh Yadav and PM Modi

Image: PTI


Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said protesting farmers should have allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach the rally venue in Punjab's Ferozepur to let him witness and address the "empty chairs" there.

Mocking the PM's security breach, Yadav said due to the cancellation of the public meeting at Ferozepur, the country was deprived of knowing why the three farm laws were brought and later withdrawn.

The Samajwadi Party chief made the remarks while narrating his own experience of once addressing a thin crowd of only 25 people at Koderma in Jharkhand despite his party men preventing him for hours from addressing the rally due to the people's failure to gather in large number.

"People and farmers of Punjab should have allowed the PM to reach the dais. He (Modi) would have felt good to see empty chairs. He should have given a speech to empty chairs as in UP also he has empty chairs in his meetings," he said mockingly.

READ | Secret Intel note warned Punjab govt of threat & blockade on PM Modi's route 3 days prior

Recalling his Koderma experience, he said his party men held him for hours before he could give his speech.

He said he was held because not enough people had arrived.

"But I went and addressed 25 people," he said.

Reiterating his remarks, he said, I am saying that farmers should have allowed the PM to reach the empty dais and chairs.

At least the BJP and the PM then should have told why the three central black laws were brought and withdrawn. The country was deprived of knowing it and this is what I regret, he said.

READ | In PM Modi’s security breach hearing in SC, SG Tushar Mehta cites Khalistani terror video

The SP supremo was reacting to Wednesday's incident in Punjab when the PM's convoy had got stuck on a flyover on the Ferozepur-Moga road near Piareana village for 15-20 minutes around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Ferozepur due to farmers blockade.

He had to subsequently cancel his meeting there and return to the national capital.

Image: PTI

READ | PM Modi's security breach: Road gherao, SFJ, Pak terror all among threats intel listed
READ | PM Modi’s security breach: Eyewitness reveals 'Punjab Police were mute spectators'
READ | AAP's Bhagwant Mann trivialises PM Modi security breach; 'Won't cancel rally due to rain'
Tags: Akhilesh Yadav, PM Security Breach, PM Modi
First Published:
COMMENT