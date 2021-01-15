Akhilesh Yadav Pans 'meaningless' Talks With Farmers, Attacks Centre's Arbitrary Attitude

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday dubbed the Union government's talks with farm unions as a "meaningless exercise". Apart from the 9 rounds of meetings that have taken place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion. However, the deadlock has continued as the Modi government has refused to accede to the farmers' demand for repealing the three agrarian laws. According to Yadav, no decision will be taken in the interests of protesters farmers until the Centre stops rolling out the "red carpet" to corporates.

जब करनी ही है मनमानी

तो क्यों बुलाते हो बेमानी



भाजपा सरकार जब तक कॉरपोरेट के लिए कारपेट बिछाती रहेगी, तब तक सड़कों पर बैठे किसानों के हित में फ़ैसला नहीं आनेवाला.



ये वार्ता हैं या भाजपा का नया जुमला.#किसान pic.twitter.com/3yJUb58EKC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 15, 2021

Impasse continues

Earlier in the day, the Centre's 10th round of talks with farmers' unions concluded with a detailed discussion on all three farm laws especially The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Speaking to the media, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the deliberations were held in a cordial atmosphere. Observing that the Ministers including Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash tried to address the concerns of farmers, he acknowledged that no agreement could not be reached.

Moreover, he revealed that the farmer leaders had rejected the Centre's request to form a smaller committee to air their grievances. The next round of talks will be held at noon on January 19. While Tomar urged everyone to respect the Supreme Court's order, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait maintained that farmers will not appear before the committee constituted by the apex court. Expressing a willingness to continue the deliberations with the Union government, Tikait made it clear that there will be no compromise on the demand of repealing the farm laws and legalising MSP.

The three agrarian laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

