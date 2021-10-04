Akhilesh Yadav Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of Lakhimpur Visit; SP Slams 'dictatorship'

In a key development on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was placed under house arrest as he was scheduled to visit the Lakhimpur-Kheri district where the violence took place on October 3. Visuals showed that a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence. Moreover, a stationery truck is blocking the road in order to prevent Yadav from leaving. In protest, scores of SP workers are demonstrating at the spot.

SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria remarked, "Uttar Pradesh is witnessing the dictatorship of BJP. It seems as if the British are still ruling now. Samajwadi Party chief wants to go to Lakhimpur but has been placed under house arrest. They kill and crush someone and if someone raises their voice democratically, he is put under house arrest."

While BSP general secretary SC Mishra and Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Salman Khurshid have also been placed under house arrest, Priyanka Gandhi was detained at Hargaon earlier in the day. An FIR has been registered against Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra, his son Ashish Mishra and unknown accused persons under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 279 (rash driving), 302 (murder) and 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has promised to take strict action against the guilty persons.

What happened at Lakhimpur Kheri?

Farmers were protesting against the three farm laws ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest. Since the morning, the protesters had gathered with black flags at the helipad in the Maharaja Agrasen Ground in Tikonia where Maurya was scheduled to land. Thereafter, violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead and many others injured. As per the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra came with three vehicles around the time the farmers were dispersing from their protest.

It claimed, "He mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. There were also shots fired, and one of the deaths was by this shooting by Ashish Mishra and his team". The SKM, which is the umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the agrarian laws, demanded that Ashish Mishra and others involved in the attack should be booked for murder besides seeking the ouster of Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers.

On the other hand, the Union MoS Home disputed that his son was at the site of the crime and blamed the protesters instead. Mentioning that the UP Deputy CM's route was diverted due to the protests, he added that the incident took place when BJP workers were coming to receive Maurya. According to Ajay Mishra, three BJP workers and a driver were killed by the protesters when their vehicle turned turtle following stone-pelting by farmers. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashish Mishra claimed that he was present in the annual 'Dangal' event organised in the Banbirpur village when the incident took place.