In yet another embarrassing goof-up, multiple BJP leaders were caught on Saturday, sharing alleged photos of Beijing's new airport terminal while promoting the newly-inaugurated Noida airport. Taking to Twitter, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, mocked BJP for sharing fake photos, asking, 'How can their thoughts be truthful?'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Fake photos, fake promises'

"This government is amazing. To show its development, they used to show photos of Kolkata flyovers, factories of America, now it shares photos of airports of neighboring countries which have done the work of setting up villages in our borders. BJP's development is just an advertisement," said Yadav.

In September, the UP government was left red-faced after Trinamool Congress pointed out that a purported image of a Kolkata flyover was used in a full-page newspaper advertisement showcasing its achievements. Taking a dig at the UP government, the TMC sarcastically complimented CM Yogi for "acknowledging the great work" done by his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. The advertisement titled 'Transforming UP under Yogi Adityanath' displayed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with TMC amid skyscrapers below a large photograph of Adityanath

SP claims BJP takes credit for its work

Akhilesh Yadav has often complained that most of the central universities, hospitals and highways which were being constructed under the Yogi regime were started by his govt, approved by UPA govt. He has also accused BJP of plagiarising its 2017 campaign song 'Kam Bolta hai', claiming that Yogi Adityanath's campaign song 'Cha Gayi re' was a dead ringer of the SP song. He has also accused the Yogi govt for copying his govt's free laptop distribution scheme, asking 'how many tablets were given in 4.5 years?'.

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.