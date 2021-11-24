Last Updated:

Akhilesh Yadav Promises Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Farmers Who Lost Lives In Protest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the party if voted to power in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, will compensate farmers' families.

Vishnu V V
Vishnu V V

Image: PTI


Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced that his party will give a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the farmers' protests. Yadav has claimed that the party if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, will compensate the family of every farmer who lost their lives in the year-long protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. The SP chief’s announcement comes only days after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Making a big addition to his poll manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav has now announced Rs 25 lakh to the farmers who died in the protest. “The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows ‘food’ for the lives of ‘others’. We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party party comes to power, the martyrs of the farmers’ movement will be given a ‘Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi’ of 25 lakh,” the SP leader tweeted in Hindi.

Although several leaders demanded compensation from the Centre for the farmers who lost their lives in the protest, the SP leader has now become the first to add the compensation to his poll promises list. Earlier on November 19, the Modi government tracked back on their decision and announced to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The decision came after over a year-long protest from the farmers at Delhi borders. Several farmers were reported to have lost their lives in the protest since its inception in November last year.

RLD in SP-led alliance for Uttar Pradesh polls 

Meanwhile, SP seems to have finalised a pre-poll alliance with Jayant Singh Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Sources have told Republic TV that RLD is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the Uttar Pradesh polls. While SP had already expressed its intent to tie up with RLD earlier, the final decision pertaining to seat-sharing is yet to be taken. In the 2017 UP election, RLD contested 277 seats but managed to win from only the Chhaprauli constituency. 

When it was a part of an alliance with SP and BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, RLD lost all seats which it contested- Baghpat, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar. While RLD founder Ajit Singh lost to BJP's Sanjeev Balyan in Muzaffarnagar, his son Jayant Chaudhary suffered defeat at the hands of BJP MP Satyapal Singh. After Singh's demise on May 6 owing to COVID-19, Chaudhary was elected as the new president of the party. 

Image: PTI


