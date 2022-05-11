Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Govt Over 'unemployment And Rising Inflation'

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav while briefing the media lashed out BJP government alleging that the country's economy can become like that of Sri Lanka if, ration is removed. Yadav demanded that India should debate on fundamental issues like poverty, unemployment and inflation. SP chief also targetted the incumbent government over dripping value of Rupee as compared to the US dollars.

Akhilesh Yadav further alleged that the BJP government in the centre and state are looking out for ways through which they can stop free food supplies, which is currently distributed amongst the poor.

LoP Akhilesh said, "If BJP government stops giving free ration then the situation of India will be as same as Sri Lanka. The government is making excuses to not give money to farmers and BJP is also looking out ways to stop free ration." "This (BJP) party before coming to power used to say we will fix the rupee and make it stronger as compared to the dollar but what is the condition now?" he added.

Lashing out a series of attacks on the ruling party, SP chief alleged that the BJP government has deteriorated the Pruvanchal express highway. Giving out details the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly said that the divider of the expressway highway should be at least 12-14 meters broad but, the government is playing with the safety of people by not making it of the required breadth.

Akhilesh on Gyanvapi row

Speaking on the controversial Gyanvapi row Akhlishesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is sponsoring issues which will benefit their politics. He added that BJP is playing these kinds of politics to scare people and especially the Muslims in the country. Citing the Places of Worship Act 1991, Yadav said that the apex court of the country has mentioned that religious places in the country should not be touched and their status quo should be maintained.

Recently, the Gauri Shringar side in the Gyanvapi case had pressed before the court three basic demands - when and where the survey should be conducted, and security concerns at gate 4 of Gyanvapi mosque as over 300-400 people obstructed the movement of the survey team during the last visit of the team at the survey site. The Varanasi court on May 11 reserved the order on the Gyanvapi Mosque case and the final order will be given on Thursday, May 12.