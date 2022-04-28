Akhilesh Yadav Reacts To Shivpal Yadav's Bonhomie With BJP; Quips 'Why Delay In Induction'

Amid the rumours of Akhilesh Yadav’s miffed uncle and SP MLA Shivpal Yadav defecting to the ruling BJP due to the party’s alleged forsaken attitude towards the senior politician, SP Supremo made sharp remarks on Wednesday and urged the saffron party to enroll his uncle at the earliest.

Not paying heed to the efforts the duo had put in to restore their sinking relationship ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav rather adopted an unruly attitude towards his uncle and claimed that the BJP should not delay the PSP (L) founder’s induction and that they should ‘go for it.’ He further clarified that he has no grudges for his uncle and on the contrary, asked the BJP 'why are they happy to induct his family member?'

'Why is BJP delaying it?': Akhilesh Yadav

"If the BJP wants to take my uncle (Shivpal Yadav) away, then they should better go for it. Why are they delaying it? I have no discontent with him. The BJP should rather say why are they happy?" the former chief minister said.

He also took a sarcastic dig at the BSP, which was accused of siding with the ruling saffron party in the bygone polls, SP Chief alleged that the Bahujan Samaj Party had deliberately voted for the BJP, but it is to be seen now if the BJP makes Mayawati their president.

"BSP has given the vote to the BJP. Now the question is whether the BJP will make Mayawati the President, "he said.

Previously, the younger daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav defected to BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls. The SP chief, who had steered his party to become UP’s second-largest party, further pledged unwavering support to jailed MLA Azam Khan and claimed that his party stands with Azam. He further informed them that he had spoken with those who had lodged complaints against the SP leader and is trying to bring him justice. It is noteworthy that Azam Khan has been lodged at the Sitapur district jail since February 2020.

"SP stands for Azam Khan. Our party has stood by him from the very first day and tried to deliver justice to him. I have talked to those who've filed cases against him, they were pressured by the government," Akhilesh said.

He went on to complain that the BJP had illegally jailed Azam Khan and that the ruling government had done injustice to him. "Samajwadi Party stands by Azam Khan. Whatever help legally can be done, the Samajwadi Party will provide that. The injustice done to him was done by the BJP. The BJP sent such types of officials so that false cases could be made against him, "Yadav said.

(With ANI Input)

Image: ANI