Akhilesh Yadav Refuses To Clarify 'Jinnah' Statement; Says 'people Should Read History'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav who had received backlash across political circles for his 'Jinnah' remark has refused to go back on his statement. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav was asked about the context of his controversial remarks. However, he refused to provide clarity and instead suggested that 'people should read the books'.

Akhilesh Yadav had compared Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru. In a shocking statement, he claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah 'fought for India's independence'. On Saturday, he slammed the ones who attacked him and said that those who are questioning him should read the history.

"Why shouled I give context? Those who are questioning should read the history," said Akhilesh Yadav

'Jinnah fought for India's freedom': Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, Yadav claimed that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah 'studied in the same institute'. He further stated that they also fought for India's freedom.

"Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle. It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS)," Yadav had said

#WATCH | Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India's freedom... It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS): SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/Pz3HkSrqn8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slams Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the SP chief's remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the former. Adityanath remarked that Yadav's remarks were shameful and that he had a 'Talibani mentality that believes in dividing'. The UP CM further said that Sardar Patel united the country.